APSCHE 2023: Exam calendar released, EAPCET (MPC) to be held on May 15

Common Entrance Tests Exam Dates AP EAPCET 2023 May 15, 2023 AP ECET 2023 May 5, 2023 AP EAPCET MPC 2023 May 15 to 22, 2023 AP EAPCET BiPC 2023 May 23 to 25, 2023 AP ICET 2023 May 25 to 26, 2023 AP PGECET 2023 May 28 to 30, 2023 AP LAWCET 2023 May 20, 2023 AP EdCET 2023 May 20, 2023 AP PGCET 2023 June 6 to 10, 2023 AP RCET 2023 June 12 to 14, 2023

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment results were announced on September 22, 2022 and the examination was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. While the scorecard for AP LAWCET 2022 was released on August 5, the examination for the same was conducted on July 13, 2022.

The council conducts EAPCET examination for admission into BTech, BPharmacy, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, while LAWCET is conducted for admission into three year and five year law programmes.