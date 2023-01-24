APSCHE 2023: Exam calendar released, EAPCET (MPC) to be held on May 15

APSCHE 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday released exam schedule for all common entrance tests (CET) 2023. Candidates willing to appear for any of the exams can refer to the official notice at the website — apsche.ap.gov.in.
According to the reports, AP EAPCET 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 15, while AP ECET 2023 is scheduled for May 5, 2023. In the schedule, May 20 is mentioned as the exam date of AP LAWCET 2023 examination.
|Common Entrance Tests
|Exam Dates
|AP EAPCET 2023
|May 15, 2023
|AP ECET 2023
|May 5, 2023
|AP EAPCET MPC 2023
|May 15 to 22, 2023
|AP EAPCET BiPC 2023
|May 23 to 25, 2023
|AP ICET 2023
|May 25 to 26, 2023
|AP PGECET 2023
|May 28 to 30, 2023
|AP LAWCET 2023
|May 20, 2023
|AP EdCET 2023
|May 20, 2023
|AP PGCET 2023
|June 6 to 10, 2023
|AP RCET 2023
|June 12 to 14, 2023
AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment results were announced on September 22, 2022 and the examination was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. While the scorecard for AP LAWCET 2022 was released on August 5, the examination for the same was conducted on July 13, 2022.
The council conducts EAPCET examination for admission into BTech, BPharmacy, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, while LAWCET is conducted for admission into three year and five year law programmes.