scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

APSCHE 2023: Exam calendar released, EAPCET (MPC) to be held on May 15

APSCHE 2023: APSCHE released dates for all CETs 2023. Candidates willing to appear for any of the exams can refer to the official notice at the website — apsche.ap.gov.in.

APSCHE released dates for CET 2023According to the reports, AP EAPCET 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 15 while AP ECET 2023 is scheduled for May 5, 2023. (Image Source: Unsplash)

APSCHE 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday released exam schedule for all common entrance tests (CET) 2023. Candidates willing to appear for any of the exams can refer to the official notice at the website — apsche.ap.gov.in.

Read |AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 counselling registration begins; steps to apply

According to the reports, AP EAPCET 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 15, while AP ECET 2023 is scheduled for May 5, 2023. In the schedule, May 20 is mentioned as the exam date of AP LAWCET 2023 examination.

APSCHE 2023: CET examination schedule 

Common Entrance Tests Exam Dates
AP EAPCET 2023 May 15, 2023
AP ECET 2023 May 5, 2023
AP EAPCET MPC 2023 May 15 to 22, 2023
AP EAPCET BiPC 2023 May 23 to 25, 2023
AP ICET 2023 May 25 to 26, 2023
AP PGECET 2023 May 28 to 30, 2023
AP LAWCET 2023 May 20, 2023
AP EdCET 2023 May 20, 2023
AP PGCET 2023 June 6 to 10, 2023
AP RCET 2023 June 12 to 14, 2023

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment results were announced on September 22, 2022 and the examination was held from July 4 to July 8, 2022. While the scorecard for AP LAWCET 2022 was released on August 5, the examination for the same was conducted on July 13, 2022.

The council conducts EAPCET examination for admission into BTech, BPharmacy, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, while LAWCET is conducted for admission into three year and five year law programmes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 20:00 IST
Next Story

Why you must not ignore dry sensation in the mouth, trouble swallowing or speaking, and a white tongue

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close