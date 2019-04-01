From study of zombies to climbing trees: List of unbelievable courses

The definition of off-beat courses has taken a major turn from courses on yoga, soft-skills, hacking, how to become a private detective to a programme on how to learn or how to dress properly. On the eve of Fool’s day, here is a list of courses that you could not ever imagine to exist but they do and we are not kidding.

Tree climbing, Cornell University

Are you a forest canopy researcher, an arborist, or a child who loves to explore nature? Then US-based Cornell University has a course for you. A one-credit class course at the varsity can teach students to climb a tree or to move from one tree to another.

Cornell Outdoor Education’s Tree Climbing course teaches how to get into a canopy of trees, to move around, even to climb from one tree to another without touching the ground. This course teaches how to use ropes and technical climbing gear to reach the top of any tree, to move around.

Interested candidates can check the details at the official website, courses.cornell.edu.

Art of walking, Centre College

Walking is an art, it is not just a bodily function but also a way to keep oneself fit, if done right and the Centre College’s courses on ‘The Art of Walking’ just simply teach you how to walk or jog for a long distance.

The course has been there since a decade now and was even listed in The New York Times’ list of ’10 courses with a twist’. The course guides you on how to cover a distance of 25 miles without taking a break.

Interested candidates can check the details on the course at, centre.edu/centre-professors-art-of-walking-course-gains-national-attention-in-new-york-times.

Courses on Zombie, Michigan State University

Keen to know the world of zombies, witchcraft, here is a course by the Michigan State University will surely help you to fulfil the dream. The course teaches about ‘human behaviour and sociology by the example of ‘surviving the coming zombie apocalypse: disasters, catastrophes and human behaviour’. For students at the university, it is a three-credit course.

Even those who have not enrolled in the university can join the course. Since it is conducted in online mode only, candidates will have to register at the official website first, zombie.msu.edu.