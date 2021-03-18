APPSC SI PET/ PST admit card 2021 released: How to download

APPSC SI PET/ PST admit card 2021 available to download at appsc.gov.in. File

APPSC SI PET/ PST admit card 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card of physical standard test (PST) and physical eligibility test (PET) to be conducted for recruitment to the post of sub inspector. Candidates appearing for PST/PET can download their hall ticket online at appsc.gov.in before May 6.

The PET/ PST exam is scheduled to be held from March 31 to May 7 at the Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa.

APPSC SI PET/PST Admit Card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at appsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter login credentials- user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry admit card and an original photo identity card along with them to the exam hall. The date of birth and other credentials on admit card should match that of with the government approved admit card. In case of any error, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.