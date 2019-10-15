Delhi: Appointment of over 4,000 MCD school teachers stalled

A day before over 4,000 teachers were supposed to join the city’s municipal corporation schools, their appointmentshas been put on hold. The move comes after a Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) judgment order challenged the results of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exam.

Last month, The Indian Express had reported that the MCDs were in the process of confirming more than 4,000 teachers after receiving clearance from the DSSSB. The teachers were appointed after they cleared the DSSSB examination last year. The posts are currently held by contract teachers.

Around 2000, 989, and 1,200 posts are lying vacant in schools in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) respectively. The new appointments would have helped improve student-teacher ratio, and contract teachers were to be phased out gradually.

The DSSSB had sent dossiers of the teachers to the corporations, who sent the letters of appointment to the candidates asking for confirmation. The deadline for sending the letters of appointment was October 15.

Education committee head of South MCD Nandini Sharma said it was shocking that a day before the teachers were to join, their appointment has been stalled. “We are just an implementing agency, it is for the DSSSB to say why the appointments have been cancelled. People would have left their old jobs on getting jobs here. This is shocking.”

Varsha Joshi, Commissioner of North MCD, tweeted, “All #prt of @NorthDMC the list has been uploaded today afternoon. We have come to know informally that some legal proceedings took place today but do not have details. Further course of action will depend on receipt of court orders if any and/or information if any from DSSSB.”