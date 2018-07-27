Apply age criteria for gap year students, orders Directorate of Education

Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Stating that some schools have been facing problems in giving admission to students with a gap of one year, the DoE issued a circular on July 25.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 27, 2018 2:34:59 am
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has told the heads of government schools that while giving admission to old students with a gap year, the age criteria rule of the government has to be implemented. The All India Parents’ Association (AIPA) said this was “arbitrary” and threatened to protest.

AIPA’s Ashok Agarwal said, “If the government denies admission to any student with a gap year, we will file contempt of court petition and protest at Jantar Mantar. How can they bring in such eligibility criteria?”

