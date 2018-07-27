Apply age criteria for gap year students, orders Directorate of Education

The DoE says the age criteria rule of the government has to be implemented while giving admission to old students with a gap year. The DoE says the age criteria rule of the government has to be implemented while giving admission to old students with a gap year.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has told the heads of government schools that while giving admission to old students with a gap year, the age criteria rule of the government has to be implemented. The All India Parents’ Association (AIPA) said this was “arbitrary” and threatened to protest.

Stating that some schools have been facing problems in giving admission to students with a gap of one year, the DoE issued a circular on July 25.

AIPA’s Ashok Agarwal said, “If the government denies admission to any student with a gap year, we will file contempt of court petition and protest at Jantar Mantar. How can they bring in such eligibility criteria?”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App