Applied knowledge not cramming helped Odisha JEE Main topper Sambit Behera crack exam

JEE Main 2019: While most engineering aspirants run behind good score to secure a seat in IIT, the Odisha topper Sambit Behera believes one needs to focus on gaining knowledge. “There were times I have not scored well but my parents made me learn that all efforts will go futile if your basics are not clear. Interest in subjects will give you success and help you in every step of your life.”

The 17-year-old scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. He wants to be a programmer and his dream is to study Computer Science Engineering (CSE) from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Bombay). “I have started preparing for JEE Main a month ago, but the detailed knowledge of the subject and the passion to be a programmer helped me to achieve a perfect 100 percentile,” Behera said.

In India and around the world, lots of engineers are not well paid and are not getting a good job. Big companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have compelled to start classroom programme for the freshers, and they are hired after clearing the examinations only. “The hapless situation is because of the rat race. If you follow the NCERT books, CBSE syllabus, test materials and mock tests you can easily crack the entrance examination but the lacunae of knowledge will make you suffer in the future,” said the Odisha topper.

The Odisha topper shifted to Kota in the middle of Class 10 board examination for the preparation of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main). “While I took admission in an institute in Kota, but I always give preference to self-study. I never let go a chapter without revising it thoroughly, and if I have any doubt, I always clear it with my teachers,” he said.

Besides NCERT books, Behera has thoroughly studied HC Verma, Erodo for physics, JD Lee for chemistry. Regarding the paper, the Odisha topper said, “JEE Main 2019 is for the commoners, and around five to six questions in chemistry directly came from NCERT books,” said Behera.

Sambit is a student of Allen Career Institute, Kota. Sambit’s father Chandramani Behera is a Manager at SBI and his mother Narmada Behera is an Ophthalmologist.