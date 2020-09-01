Applications to DU’s UG courses jump by a lakh

While the number of applications has seen a jump, unlike last year, more number of boys than girls have applied this time.

With 3,53,717 applications for its undergraduate courses, Delhi University has seen a jump in the number of applications by almost a lakh this admission season.

Last year, the university had received 2.58 lakh applications for its undergraduate courses. Monday was the last day for applying to the university for the academic year 2020-2021, after the deadline had been extended from July 31 by a month.

While the number of applications has seen a jump, unlike last year, more number of boys than girls have applied this time. While 1.81 lakh applicants are boys, 1.72 lakh are girls. Last year, the number of girls was marginally higher at 1.29 lakh, as opposed to 1.28 lakh boys.

Around 60% of the applicants are from outside Delhi. At 1,42,526, those from Delhi make up 40.2% of the applicants.

There has been a surge in the number of applications from Haryana state board – from last year’s 8,195 to 12,272 – and CISCE – from 8,398 to 11,521. Like all years though, 80% of the applicants are from CBSE.

After a long controversy on whether the university would conduct ECA admissions this year, it finally opened up applications in the various ECA categories in August. There has been a significant drop in the number of applications in various categories — from 2,031 last year to 1,282 in debate, from 1,704 to 1,090 in quiz, and from 1,626 to 709 in fine arts .

