Applications re-open for National Fellowship for Persons with Disability: Here’s all you need to know

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on behalf of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has invited applications for the National Fellowship for Persons with Disabilities (NFPwD) for the session 2020-21. The application process has been reopened and now the eligible candidates can apply till February 15.

A total of 200 candidates will get scholarships of which 15 per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes. Candidates will be selected on merit based on the percentage of marks obtained by them in their postgraduation exam. After the selection process, UGC will issue a list containing the names of provisionally selected candidates. They will be allowed to join the fellowship only after verification of facts/information furnished by them in their online applications.

The fellowship is payable for a maximum period of five years. Fellowship with Rs 31,000 per month will be given for two years as JRF fellows and for the remaining tenure, the fellowship amount will be Rs 35,000 per month. Further, candidates will also get Rs 10,000 per annum for two years as a contingency for the humanities, social science fields, and Rs 12,00 for the science, engineering, and technology field.

As an SRF fellow, the amount will be hiked to Rs 20,500 per annum and Rs 25,000 for arts and science, respectively. Further, HRA will also be given to candidates as per norms.