Applications open for Vidyadhan scholarship, beneficiary to get Rs 6000

Scholarship is available for students who have cleared class 10 (Representational image)

The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF) set up by Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal and his wife Kumari Shibulal has invited applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship program for “students from economically backward families with an annual income below Rs 2 lakhs”. The scholarship is applicable to students from Delhi.

To be eligible, “students should have passed their class 10 examination either in the year 2019 or 2020 from Delhi with more than 85 per cent (70 per cent for students with disability) marks”.

“The selected students will be eligible for a scholarship amount of Rs 6,000 per year in classes 11 and 12. If they continue to do well, they will be given a scholarship ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000 per year for pursuing a degree course,” the foundation said.

Applications have to be filled online by logging onto http://www.vidyadhan.org or using the SDF Vidya App from September 15 to October 30.

