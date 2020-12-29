Applications open for UG, PG students for iFellowship in medical device, stipend at Rs 60,000

Selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

School of International Biodesign (SiB) — an institute set-up by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi collaboratively — has today invited applications for a fellowship in medical device innovation or ‘iFellowship’ programme in medical device innovation.

Graduates and postgraduates from the streams of medicine, engineering, product design, MBA, and other related disciplines will collectively work together to develop innovative solutions to resolve the clinical needs at AIIMS. Candidates will be given a duration of one year starting March 2021.

While students from any stream can apply, preference will be given to candidates who have “demonstrated a track record of innovation, passion for entrepreneurship and are willing to work in a team to create social impact through innovative product realisation and commercialisation,” as per the official notice.

Candidates will be shortlisted through an interview round which will be held in February. iFellows shall be mentored by faculty members who are from AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi, MedTech Industry, start-ups, academia, and hospitals. The programme also offers post-fellowship support to promising innovators.

Selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 60,000 per month. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – biodesignschool.in. The last date to apply is January 25.