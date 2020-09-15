SRCC invites applications for National Economics Olympiad, winners to get Rs 40,000

Interested can apply at 'ecosocsrcc.com/NEO' by October 30

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has invited applications for the National Economics Olympiad (NEO)- a nationwide school level economics olympiad for the students of classes 11 and 12. The top three participants from each class will be awarded cumulative cash scholarships worth Rs 40,000 and all participants will get a certificate. The olympiad is being organised by SRCC and Vedantu.

Interested can apply at ‘ecosocsrcc.com/NEO’ by October 30. NEO consists of two rounds, both of which will be held online on November 1 and 8, respectively. Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 209, however, to encourage more participation, an early-bird offer in which the students can register for the olympiad for Rs 189 only.

Read | COVID-19 forces cancellation of top Olympiads, a few go online

The preliminary round will have four sections — economic concepts, logical reasoning, case studies, and data interpretation with 10 questions each. Each question accounts for one mark and there will be no negative marking in this round. The final round is a surprise round, details of which will be shared only at the time of the test.

To encourage students from under-privileged sections of the society, SRCC is offering a 100 per cent financial aid mechanism to “ensure better opportunities for students, irrespective of their constraints”. Through the olympiad, SRCC claims, students will get a chance to test their acumen and broaden their understanding of economics in terms of its application in the real world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the olympiad will be conducted online. In the olympiad held last year, SRCC had received over 3,700 participants from across 500 schools and 100 cities, across five countries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd