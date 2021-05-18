Applications open for IIT Roorkee Department of Hydrology (DH) Junior Research Fellowship 2021 

May 18, 2021 4:00:30 pm
The Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, is inviting applications for the Junior Research Fellowship 2021. Candidates must have an ME/MTech degree in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering (Soil Water/Irrigation and Drainage)/Water Resource Management degree to be eligible to apply. Applicants must be GATE/NET qualified Selected candidates will work on a project named “Pine-Oak Ecosystem: Interactions with Water-Climate-Chemistry”.
The selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 31,000 along with a house rent allowance (HRA) as per institute rules.
Candidates desiring to appear for the interview should submit their applications to the office of Principal Investigator through email at: sumit.sen@hy.iitr.ac.in. The documents that need to be submitted include application in plain paper with detailed CV including degree/certificates obtained in descending chronological order, research experience involving fieldwork in ecohydrology, attested copies of prior publications (if any) in the last 5 years, attested copies of degree/certificate and experience certificate.
The selected candidate may get an opportunity for PhD admission. The last date for application is May 18, 2021, by 5:00 pm. The interview will be held online through WebEx/Zoom and the details of the interview shall be separately shared with the shortlisted candidates through email, on or before May 19.
