Applications open for IIT Roorkee Department of Hydrology (DH) Junior Research Fellowship 2021 

The JRF tenure is for one year and may extend up to the duration of the project based on performance. File.

The Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee, is inviting applications for the Junior Research Fellowship 2021. Candidates must have an ME/MTech degree in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering (Soil Water/Irrigation and Drainage)/Water Resource Management degree to be eligible to apply. Applicants must be GATE/NET qualified Selected candidates will work on a project named “Pine-Oak Ecosystem: Interactions with Water-Climate-Chemistry”.

The selected fellows will receive a monthly stipend of up to Rs 31,000 along with a house rent allowance (HRA) as per institute rules.

Candidates desiring to appear for the interview should submit their applications to the office of Principal Investigator through email at: sumit.sen@hy.iitr.ac.in. The documents that need to be submitted include application in plain paper with detailed CV including degree/certificates obtained in descending chronological order, research experience involving fieldwork in ecohydrology, attested copies of prior publications (if any) in the last 5 years, attested copies of degree/certificate and experience certificate.

The selected candidate may get an opportunity for PhD admission. The last date for application is May 18, 2021, by 5:00 pm. The interview will be held online through WebEx/Zoom and the details of the interview shall be separately shared with the shortlisted candidates through email, on or before May 19.