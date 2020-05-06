Applications open for IIT-Madras’ Post Baccalaureate Fellowship, check details

IIT Madras campus IIT Madras campus

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has invited applications for its Post Baccalaureate Fellowship Program. The RBC-DSAI, claims IIT-Madras, deals with Data Science and Artificial Intelligence applications in various engineering disciplines. Graduates interested in gaining experience in research can apply for the fellowship at the official website, iitm.ac.in.

This year, the centre has increased the number of fellowships to 15. Last year, of over 100 applicants, only four were granted the fellowships. The IIT in a statement said, “With the COVID-19 crisis causing many companies to rescind job offers even to some of the brightest graduating students, this is an option to truly motivated students to explore a research career.”

Read | No stipend since months, lockdown worsens situation: Research scholars write to PM Modi

Prof B Ravindran, Head, RBC DSAI, said, “The Post Baccalaureate fellows are expected to undertake independent research under the mentorship of a faculty member at RBCDSAI. They are free to explore multiple threads of research, work with various research teams, and establish collaborations with the numerous visitors and affiliates of the centre. They have access to all the computing, software and library resources of RBCDSAI and have guaranteed travel support to attend a conference per year in India.”

The fellows will get a stipend between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000 a month based on students’ qualifications and experience. The fellowship will be for a maximum of two years.

Read| Meet IIT-Bombay professor who won Young Career Award 2020

One of the fellows of this program is currently working with ‘Facebook Data for Good’ initiative on COVID-19 Disease Spread Analysis, the IIT informed. Senthamizhan V, Post Baccalaureate Fellow, RBCDSAI (from September 2019) and alumnus of Anna University (B.Tech., Industrial Biotechnology), was quoted as said by the institute “I am involved in COVID-19 Disease Spread Analysis where we partnered with ‘Facebook Data for Good’ initiative and analyse their mobility data to study the trends in population movement. We aim to communicate the findings to policymakers and help them make decisions in a data-driven approach. Unlike other institutions, we get to work with industries directly which opens an even wider range of opportunities in the future.”

RBC-DSAI was founded in August 2017. It comprises faculty from several departments across the Institute, who carry out research in various areas of data science and artificial intelligence.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd