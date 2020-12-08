MCC invites applications for MBBS seats reserved for Covid warriors’ children

Covid warriors children can apply for the reserved MBBS seats. Representational image/ file

The Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General of Health Services has invited applications from eligible children of COVID Warriors for admission to five MBBS seats allotted. The government earlier decided to reserve five MBBS seats under the central pool for children of Covid warriors, introducing a new category called ‘wards of Covid warriors’ for the academic year 2020-21.

“Covid Warriors means Public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. Private hospital staff and retired/ volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contractual/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by states/ central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of central/ states/ UTs, AIIMS and INIs/ hospitals of central ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities are also included,” as per the official statement.

The candidates need to be NEET qualified to apply for admission. “The applications, filled in the format appended below, along with all supporting documents, duly certified by the respective directorate of medical education (DME)/ directorate health services (DHS), should be submitted to respective DME/ DHS who will then forward to MCC for allotment as per NEET Merit,” NTA notification mentioned.

The candidates can take admissions in the colleges — Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi (for girls only), MGMS, Wardha, Maharashtra, NSCB Medical College, Jabalpur, MP, JLN Medical College, Ajmer, Rajasthan, Govt. Medical College, Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The candidates can check the official notification available on the NTA website- nta.ac.in for further details on the application process.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd