Piramal Foundation invites applications for Gandhi Fellowship

The Piramal Foundation today announced the release of applications for the Gandhi Fellowship programme. It is a two-year programme, as per the Piramal Foundation, that aims to attract the youth to work at the root-level of India and develop an in-depth experience in public health, education, climate change and digitisation.

Interested candidates can go to the official website — gandhifellowship.org and apply for the fellowship. The last date of application is March 31, 2023.

How to Apply for the Fellowship?

Step 1 : Visit the official website — gandhifellowship.org of the fellowship program

Step 2 : Click on Apply Now.

Step 3 : Create your ID and password.

Step 4 : Log in to the portal and enter all the necessary information like educational qualifications, extracurricular activities, and achievements.

Step 5 : Submit the application.

Eligibility

— The applicant’s age should be less than 26 years.

— The applicant should be a graduate, or a final year student of UG/PG and completed in June 2023

— The applicant should have at least an average of 55 percent in academics.

Grants of Gandhi Fellowship

— A Gandhi fellow is entitled to a grant of Rs. 14,000 per month and a fixed mobile allowance of Rs. 600 per month.

— Half of the total grant amount is retained as an interest-free reserve amount while the other half(Rs 7000) is paid on a monthly basis.

— After the completion of 23 months, the cumulative reserve amount is paid.

— The fellowship also covers the costs of transportation, housing, and other facilities.

This fellowship recognises the youth based on their skills and competencies which are further developed according to the path they are led to and gives them a grip on their foundation.

This fellowship helps in focusing the group within India and strengthening the ability of states to deploy impact and engage in nation-building for the last 15 years.