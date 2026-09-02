Applications for Bihar TRE-4.0 recruitment 2026 likely to begin on September 21

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will likely release the applications for the fourth phase of the school teacher recruitment exam (TRE-4.0) 2026 on September 21, as informed by an official on September 1. Candidates will be able to register for the exam online through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the statement, the registration process is expected to begin from the above-mentioned date after necessary revisions in the advertisement and online application process. The online application process for appointment to the posts of school teachers was earlier scheduled to begin from September 1, but was later postponed on August 31 due to procedural changes.

BPSC had issued the notification for the recruitment to 32,388 vacant school teacher posts under the Bihar Education Department, on August 18, amid protests by TRE-4 aspirants at Patna’s Gardanibagh area.

BPSC TRE-4 2026: Check steps to apply

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Candidates who are preparing for the exam can apply through the official website once the commission activates the application portal. Interested candidates can refer to the steps mentioned below to register for the upcoming state recruitment exam.

— Visit the official BPSC website – bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

— Go to the online application section and complete the one-time registration (OTR) process.

— Tap on the active BPSC TRE-4.0 Recruitment 2026 link.

— Fill the application form by entering your personal and educational details.

— Choose the teaching level and subject, and upload the required documents.

— Proceed to paying the application fee.

— Carefully verify all the details before submitting the application form.

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— Save and download the confirmation receipt and keep a printout for future reference.

The application fee for the exam is Rs 100, irrespective of candidates’ category. Candidates are required to keep a close check on the aforementioned website of the commission and official notices to get early updates.

Meanwhile, BPSC exam aspirants gathered outside the official residence of Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari on Tuesday, demanding “equal opportunities” in the fourth phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

The aspirants urged the government to allow candidates who have qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to apply for TRE-4, as is currently permitted for candidates who have cleared the state’s Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET).

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According to the TRE-4 notification issued by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on August 18, STET-qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the recruitment examination, while CTET-qualified candidates have been excluded.

STET is an eligibility test for teaching positions in Bihar, whereas the BPSC TRE is the recruitment examination for government teacher posts.

— with inputs from PTI