Application window for CUET opens on April 1

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) will require students to attempt 40 multiple choice questions (MCQs) each in the case of language and domain subjects and 60 MCQs in the general paper, which will test a candidate’s general knowledge and numerical ability among others.

The application window for the test will be open between April 1 and April 30.

According to sources in the National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the test in 13 languages in the first week of July based on Class 12 National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus, questions in the CUET’s papers on languages will test a candidate’s reading comprehension based on factual, literary, and narrative passages. Based on their understanding, they will be expected to answer questions set in the multiple choice questions format.

The Section IA and IB on languages will have 50 questions each. And in both cases, a candidate will have to attempt 40 each. In the case of Section IA, a student can pick any one language from a basket of 13 — Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

Section IB is for those looking to sign up for UG degree programmes in foreign languages — students can pick from a list of 19 — offered by certain central universities. The Section-II paper on domain subjects — total 27 are on offer and an applicant can pick up to six — will also have 50 MCQs of which a student will have to attempt 40.

Lastly, the paper for the Section-III, or the general test, will have 75 questions for a candidate who will be expected to attempt 60, an NTA source added.

The provision for Section-III is keeping in mind the fact that some universities admit students in UG courses based on general test scores rather than a student’s marks in core subjects.

The language and the domain subject papers will be of 45 minutes duration each, while one hour will be given to take the general test.