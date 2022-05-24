Application process for Karnataka PU-I begins; teachers to focus on writing skills this new academic year

After the SSLC exam results were announced last week, the PU colleges in the city are seeing a significant influx of students applying for admissions. With the I-PUC classes set to begin on June 9, colleges will be focusing extensively on bridge courses to help students make up for the learning gap in the last two years. With virtual classes taking centre stage last year due to the lockdown, a lot of students are deprived of writing skills, teachers observe. As the commerce stream was the most sought-after for the last few years, it appears that science is now back in demand again.

According to B R Chandrashekharappa, principal of Surana College, they have received over 300 inquiries for science and over 200 for commerce since they opened the application process, two days back. “We are seeing the rise in demand for science stream once again. Since 145 students have secured 100 per cent results, the cut-off rate for science is 80 per cent and above, and for commerce, it is set at 70 per cent and above.”

This year, we will be focusing on writing skills and also communication skills. With the pandemic forcing them to go virtual, the students now lack the writing and intra communication skills with their friends. A student scoring 90 per cent is now scoring 70 per cent when he attends online classes and writes offline exams. The first few months will be focused on bringing them back from the virtual hangover to the real world,” said Chandrashekharappa who also adds that hijab will not be allowed, and wearing the college uniform is compulsory.

A Padmanabha, principal of Vijaya Bifurcated PU College, has introduced tally & and excel and English language skills for PU students this year. “We are providing add-on courses like coaching for CET/NEET, general computer knowledge, and tally classes along with the actual course. There is also a discount of Rs 16,000 for students who scored 90 per cent and above and a discount of Rs9,600 for those who scored between 80-90 per cent in their SSLC exam. We are seeing an equal inquiry for both science and commerce this year,” said Padmanabha.

While some college has set the cut-off rate high, some have maintained the standard cut-off rate. Principal of National PU College, CR Sampathkumari said, “Our cut-off rate will remain standard at 60%. We started giving out applications just a day back and we observed that students are holding back from taking science because it is difficult to comprehend because not all students have a strong science background. We are going to conduct lecture series for students where they will have to prepare for a particular subject and present it to the class. We will encourage students to be more active in debate and cultural activities like theatre, and music among others. Since we don’t have any prescribed uniform, students who are willing to hijab can wear.”