Application process begins for CMAT, GPAT 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 at its official website nta.ac.in. The application process has begun on December 23 and will continue till January 22 for both the exams. The examination fee will be accepted till January 23 and the exams will be held on February 22 and 27, as per the official notice.

“Candidates can apply for GPAT-2021 through online mode only. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost,” the exam conducting body – NTA said in an official notice.

Those who clear CMAT will be eligible to seek admission to management courses in AICTE-affiliated colleges across India. CMAT-2021 will be conducted by NTA as a three-hour entrance examination in computer-based test mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments including quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness.

Those who clear GPAT will be eligible to seek admission to MPharma programmes across all AICTE-affiliated and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved colleges. Scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores.

The application fee for each of the exams is Rs 2000. For female candidates, transgenders, and candidates belonging to EWS, SC, ST, PwD, and OBC-NCL category the fee is Rs 1000.

