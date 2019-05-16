Applications open for IIM Calcutta’s supply chain management course, check how to apply

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) announced the launch of the eighth batch of the ‘Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management (APSCM)’ in partnership with Hughes Global Education – an online learning platform. Delivered over the Hughes Interactive Onsite Learning platform, the year-long programme will teach about the operational as well as strategic activities involved in supply chain management processes.

The application process is open and will close on July 23, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at, http://www.hugheseducation.com. The course is open to anyone with a graduation or post graduation degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks and two years of work experience in the supply chain management sector can apply for the course.

Prof. Bodhibrata Nag, Dean Academics, IIM-Calcutta (IIM-C) said, “This programme is very unique in that it covers supply chain in great depth along with a breadth of management aspects such as finance, strategy, marketing, organisation structure and design, international trade and macroeconomics. It is designed to equip a manager with the necessary skills to perform on supply chain positions, as well as equip the manager with the required skills as the person takes more responsibilities in the top management. The programme has demonstrated its efficacy in capability building of numerous supply chain professionals as evidenced by the feedback received and accelerated career progression of many of its alumni.”

Though most of the course will be taught online, candidates will also get to attend sessions at IIM-C campus. The course will be scheduled on Wednesdays, every week from 6:45 pm to 9:45 pm for 12 months. There will be two campus visits throughout the course including one visit of six days and the second for four days.

Students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2000 and a programme fee of Rs 2,65,500. A registration fee of Rs 5,310 will also be applicable. In case a student wants to make campus visits additional fee of Rs 60,00 will be charged. The total fee for the course will be Rs 3,30,810 (excluding application fee).