Application deadline for nursery admissions in Delhi’s private schools extended: Sisodia

Owing to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has extended the application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools.

On Thursday, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that parents have two more weeks to fill out application for their wards seeking admission in entry level classes in private schools in the national capital.

“Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery/ entry level classes in Private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks,” he tweeted.

The process for admission to entry level/nursery classes began on December 15, 2021 and was scheduled to conclude on January 07, 2022.

As of now, the first list of selected candidates will be declared on February 04, followed by a second list on 21 and a probable one on March 15. Authorities are hoping to conclude the admission process for nursery admissions by March 31.