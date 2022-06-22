AP PGCET 2022 application form released; exam from August 17

The Yogi Vemana University has started the APPGCET 2022 registration process on June 22 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can fill and submit the application form of APPGCET 2022 till July 20 without paying the late fee. After the last date, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 to submit the application form till July 25.

Applicants are allowed to fill the APPGCET application form 2022 till July 29 with a late fee of Rs 1000. From July 25 through July 29, applicants can make changes to their application. The APPGCET 2022 hall ticket will be released on August 5.

The APPGCET 2022 will be administered by Yogi Vemana University from August 17 to August 22. The results will be used to determine admission to graduate programmes including MA, MSc, and MCom at 16 Andhra Pradesh participating universities.

APPGCET: Here’s how you can apply for APPGCET 2022

Step 1: Visit the APPGCET website

Step 2: Complete the form and choose the admission exam programme.

Step 3: Pay the APPGCET cost online.

Step 4: Use the login information to check the status of your application fee.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with your academic, personal, and contact information.

Step 6: Take out a print copy of the application and pay the additional subjects charge.

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted in 14 test zones out of which candidates can choose any three for writing the entrance test. The zones are Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dr YSR Kadapa, Prakasam, East Godavari, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Sri Potti SriRamulu Nellore, Srikakulam and Chittoor.





