App-based system: Teachers in Gujarat colleges to be monitored

After government schools, the Gujarat education department is set to monitor its government college teachers on realtime basis using a web-based technology that will keep a tab on their daily activities during the time they spend in the college.

The system was tested on pilot basis in five colleges under KK Shastri Education Campus in Maninagar, including the Government MCA College, Government Arts College, Government Commerce College, Government Science College and Government Law College. Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendr-asinh Chudasama will launch the system on Thursday in all 109 government colleges and another 47 technical and polytechnical institutes across the state at the inauguration of a two-day Student Start-up and Innovation Policy (SSIP) annual conference.

Covering over 500 faculty members and over a lakh students, the system was developed by students — Bhavya Shah and Jyoti Patel — along with a faculty member, Chetan Bhatt. Bhavya completed his MCA in 2018 from Government MCA College where Prof Chetan Bhatt is the principal, while Jyoti is an engineering graduate from Government Engineering College in Gandhinagar.

Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary Education, said, “The department has been working for long on this attendance system for faculty members. After trying out a couple of systems, we zeroed in on this MAS-Mobile Attendance System created by our own faculty and students.”

The state education department will roll out a “realtime technology enabled” surveillance plan to “keep an eye” on over 1.95 lakh school teachers when the new academic session starts on June 10. It will also incorporate a student feedback mechanism, ensuring a 360-degree realtime appraisal.

The mobile application will work only in the college campus Wi-Fi and the faculty members can mark the time of their entering and leaving the campus. The attendance of the students will be marked by the faculty at the end of the lecture, while hourly work of faculty, including delivering lecture, conducting lab, student mentoring, examination, research, lecture preparation, lab experiment preparation and work or meeting assigned by the institute, university or the department of technical education, will also be recorded daily.

A parallel dashboard system will be made available to the head of department, principal, commissioner and principal secretary education where at the end of day the Head of the Department has to endorse the attendance record. The principal, commissioner and principal secretary can view the attendance of all faculty members as well as their hourly activities.

Professor Chetan Bhatt, mentor for the project, said that a mobile application MAS for Android phone is made available on the playstore where along with the attendance, the faculty members can also access their individual timetable for the day. “Instead of physically checking the registers and visiting the classrooms, college principal can record the faculty’s hourly activities,” he said.

Students can rate the lecture and laboratory work by the faculty, along with recording whether the assigned faculty has conducted the lecture or not.

Bhavya Shah who has been working on this project for over a year says, “The ‘In’ attendance will be marked with date and time. If the faculty is late for the day, the app will automatically ask reason for the late entry and a reason has to be submitted. A similar process is applied for the ‘Out’ attendance where the faculty has to give reason for leaving early.”

A database has already been created of the daily assigned timetable of the faculty .

“In its second phase to be launched soon, the students can log in and mark their own attendance at the end of the lecture as well as rate the lecture. Also, we will look for possibilities of expanding it to other institutes as well,” said Anju Sharma.