APOSS time table 2023 released: SSC, Inter exams from April 3

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society(APOSS) has released APOSS time table 2023 for SSC (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exams. Students can check APOSS time table at the official website of APOSS — apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

According to APOSS timetable 2023, exams for both classes 10 and 12 will begin from April 3. APOSS inter and SSC exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The first SSC exam will be held for Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Odia and Tamil languages, whereas the first inter exam will be conducted for Hindi, Telugu and Urdu subjects.

APOSS time table 2023: how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of APOSS — apopenschool.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘time-table of SSC and Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations April 2023’ link.

Step 3: The time table will be displayed, download and save for further use.

Important Instructions

If the government declares it as a public or general holiday on any of the exam dates, that would not affect the exam and it will be conducted on the given date. If the examination is written in a subject / sub-subjects other than the subjects specified in the hall ticket, such examinations will be cancelled.

Correct question paper must be obtained at the examination centre. If the candidates writes the exam for incorrect paper, the result if the exam will be cancelled. The student has to take full responsibility for this. Students should ensure that they write the exams from their designated exam centre.