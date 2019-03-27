Toggle Menu
APOSS SSC, intermediate exam timetable changed, check revised dates

APOSS exam timetable 2019: The exams will now be conducted from May 1 to May 7, 2019 and the practical exams will be held from May 9 to May 13, 2019. The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm.

APOSS changes SSC, intermediate exam dates. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/ Representational)

APOSS exam timetable 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, Amaravati has changed the exam time table for the SSC and intermediate public exams to be conducted in May 2019.

The exams will now be conducted from May 1 to May 7, 2019 and the practical exams will be held from May 9 to May 13, 2019. The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm.

APOSS exam timetable 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, apopenschool.org
Step 2: Scroll down to click on ‘revised time table for SSC, intermediate exam..’
Step 3: A PDF will open in new page

APOSS exam timetable 2019: Check datesheet

