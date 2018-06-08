APOSS SSC, Inter public exam result 2018 declared at apopenschool.org

APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2018: The Inter and SSC exams were held in April APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2018: The Inter and SSC exams were held in April

APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the results for the 2018 supplementary examinations for both intermediate and SSC students. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can check their result from the official website — apopenschool.org and partner website manabadi.com.

The SSC (class 10) and the intermediate (plus two) examinations in Andhra Pradesh will take place from April 20 to April 30, 2018. The papers will be three hours long and will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm each day. The practical exams were also held in April.

APOSS SSC, inter supply result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the APOSS SSC rseult 2018 and APOSS intermediate supply results flashing on the quick links on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number in the field provided and search for your result.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

To get admission in the inter exam, for the theory, one has to shell out Rs 150 per subject while the exam fees for the practical subject is Rs 100 per subject. The improvement of performance is Rs 250 per subject. Similarly, for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam, the fees for theory subjects is Rs 100 and the exam fee for the practical subject is Rs 50 per subject.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd