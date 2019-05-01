APLAWCET, APPGLCET 2019 admit card to release today: How to download

APLAWCET, APPGLCET 2019 admit card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the admit card for the AP LAWCET 2019 today – May 1, 2019 at sche.ap.gov.in.

The law and PG law common entrance test (CET) is conducted to select candidates for admission to graduate and postgraduate law courses, respectively. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

AP LAWCET, PGLAWCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download hall ticket’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid hall ticket. The result of the AP LAWCET and AP PGLACET will be declared on May 17, 2019, as per the official notification.

The APLAWCET will be conducted in English and Telugu and APPGLCET question paper will be in English only. APLAWCET, claims APSCHE, is designed to evaluate the candidate’s General Knowledge, Mental ability, current affairs and aptitude to pursue the study of Law.

The test consists of three parts. A total number of questions will be 120 and the duration of the test is 90 minutes. Maximum marks are 120.