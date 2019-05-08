AP LAWCET answer key 2019 released: How to download, raise objections?

AP LAWCET answer key 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the answer key for the AP LAWCET 2019 — an entrance exam for admission to law courses in Andhra Pradesh based education institutes. Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates will get two choices. The master copy refers to the question paper before jumbling up questions to prevent cheating. Students have to submit their objections in the below format corresponding to the master copy of the question paper and preliminary key.

Students can raise objections, if any till 5 pm on May 10, 2019. The objects need to be sent to the official email address — convenoraplawcet2019@gmail.com.

AP LAWCET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘LAW CET’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘preliminary answer key’

Step 5: Select the exam you appeared for, answer key will appear, download

AP LAWCET answer key 2019: Objection format

The law common entrance test (CET) was conducted on May 6, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The result of the AP LAWCET and AP PGLACET will be declared on May 17, 2019, as per the official notification.