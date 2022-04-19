APJEE 2022 registration begins today: Check how to apply, list of documents required

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) is scheduled to start the application process for the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022 today i.e April 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — apdhte.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the APJEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm. The registration and submission of the application form for APJEE began on April 19 and will conclude on June 15, 2022. Candidates who successfully register for APJEE 2022 will get their admit cards on June 18, 2022 through the official website.

How to apply for APJEE 2022:

Step 1: Go to the APDHTE’s official website, apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the APJEE 2022 registration link.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form and submit it.

Step 4: Now, sign in and complete the application form.

Step 5: Upload your documents, pay the application fee, and submit your application.

For applying, candidates would need the following documents: Aadhaar card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, scanned copy of passport size photo, scanned copy of the signature, reservation or category certificates, caste category certificate, specially-abled person (PWD) certificate (if applicable), and domicile certificate.

APJEE entrance exam is conducted by the Directorate of higher and technical education, Arunachal Pradesh. The APJEE entrance exam is arranged to offer admission to candidates in various engineering and diploma courses in the state’s polytechnics.