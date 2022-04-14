APJEE 2022: Exam date announced; registration to begin from from April 19

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) has announced the exam date for Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022 for admission in various three-year diploma programmes. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website — apdhte.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the APJEE 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 25, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm. The registration and submission of the application form for APJEE will start on April 19 and conclude on June 15, 2022.

APJEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the registration.

Step 3: Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 4: Enter the required information and required documents.

Step 5: Check the application form properly. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates who successfully register for APJEE 2022 will get their admit cards on June 18, 2022 through the official website.

The APJEE entrance exam is conducted by the Directorate of higher and technical education, Arunachal Pradesh. The APJEE entrance exam is arranged to offer admission to candidates in various engineering and diploma courses in the state’s polytechnics.