Apeejay Education, AWS launch initiative to help academic institutions on technology

Apeejay Education and Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced the launch of an initiative — NEPAP — to help the academic institutions to use technology extensively in teaching and create public digital infrastructure in the education sector aligned to the NEP 2020 vision.

The National Education Policy Accelerator Program (NEPAP) will guide academic institutions on multiple aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), said a joint statement by Apeejay Education and Amazon.com.

The accelerator programme will address two key tenets of the NEP 2020 – the extensive use of technology in teaching, learning, education planning and management, and in the creation of open, interoperable, evolvable, public digital infrastructure in the education sector to support multiple platforms.

“It will support academic institutions by conducting digital innovation workshops to focus on identifying and prioritising unique challenges of the academic institutions, and co-building solutions or proofs-of-concept (POCs) using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” the statement said.

However, the initial investments in the NEPAP programme were not disclosed.

The NEPAP will have a collaborative approach to identify and solve challenges through scalable education technology solutions, create a community of EdTechs aligned to NEP requirements and support implementation and train resources for successful deployment of solutions on campus.

The programme will help the institutions in various areas, such as remote learning, online examination and assessment, media services, content delivery, gamification, and creating smart/digital campus, it added.

For this, AWS will drive workshops based on the Amazon Working Backwards innovation methodology, which uses design thinking to identify and define a customer-focused problem or opportunity and develop prototypes.

Apeejay Education will bring expertise on the use cases of digital solutions in the education sector, and support with testing the solutions to extend the reach to other institutions across India.

“Through the accelerator programme, AWS and Apeejay Education aim to support academic institutions with AWS credits and capacity building workshops to build and implement the POCs,” it said.

Apeejay Education and AWS will run the accelerator programme through multiple cohorts of academic institutions that can apply for the programme.

Apeejay Education co-promoter Aditya Berlia said academic institutions in India need to reach the digital maturity advised by the NEP 2020 and take advantage of the latest technologies to modernise their systems.

“There is a clear need today to help institutions identify and define problem statements, develop digital solutions, test their efficacies in fail-safe environments, and scale the solutions for the benefit of the education sector,” Berlia said.

The accelerator programme will also create the NEP Solution Finder, a catalogue of NEP 2020-aligned technology solutions developed by EdTechs in India.

It will list solutions tailor-made for the education sector, covering aspects, such as digital transformation, administrative services, governance reform services, academic and curriculum restructuring, financial restructuring, and local language support, among others.

“By bringing together academic institutions and Indian EdTechs, the accelerator programme will help in the experimentation and development of cloud-based solutions scaled for India’s education sector, and aligned to the NEP 2020 vision,” said Sunil PP, lead — education, space, and nonprofits, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.