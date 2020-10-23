AP EAMCET counselling 2020 begins, here’s how to apply for admissions

APEAMCET counselling 2020: Apply at apeamce.nic.in (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representational)

APEAMCET counselling 2020: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started the web-based counselling for EAMCET 2020. Those who have cleared the exam can appear for counselling to seek admission in AP-based colleges. The registration process has begun at apeamcet.nic.in.

Through the web-counselling process, students will be given admission to BE, BTech, pharmacy, and related courses. Apart from clearing AP EAMCET, students also need to have passed their class 12 or intermediate second year level exam with at least 45 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to BC, SC and ST category, the minimum requirement is 40 per cent. The applicant also should have completed 16 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

APEAMCET counselling 2020: Documents required

— APEAMCET rank card

— APEAMCET hall ticket

— Date of birth

— Class 10, 12 mark sheets

— Study certificates from class 6 to 12

— EWS or other reservation related certificates, as per the case

— AP residence certificate

APEAMCET counselling 2020: Here’s what to do

Step 1: Visit the apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on pay processing fee, log-in and pay fee

Step 3: Click on ‘verification status’ link, only those who have paid will be eligible for exercising choices

Step 4: Upload documents to be eligible for course/colleges under reservation

Read| Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design

Step 5: Create a log-in and password

Step 6: Select colleges and courses based on preference

APEAMCET counselling 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1200 as a processing fee. Those belonging to SC, ST category will have to pay Rs 600.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd