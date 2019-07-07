APEAMCET counselling 2019: Application process to close tomorrow, how to apply

APEAMCET counselling 2019: The last date to apply for online counselling for admission to Andhra Pradesh-based engineering and pharmacy courses is July 8 (Monday). Those who have cleared the AP EAMCET 2019 or Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can apply at apeamcet.nic.in.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates in their registration process and the marks scored by them in the APEAMCET as well as board exams will be calculated to create a list. The allotment list will be displayed on the website on Monday. Those who wish to take up the seat allotted under the counselling will have to pay tuition fee.

The option entry procedure will be opened rank-wise. For those in the rank 1 to 3000 the process will begin from July 8 and conclude on July 9. For students attaining rank between 30001 and 75000 the process will be held on July 19 and July 11, 2019. The process from rank holders between 75001 and last rank will be held on July 12 and 13, 2019.

A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the counselling process. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.