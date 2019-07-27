APEAMCET choice filling, web counselling registrations begin: Check how to apply

APEAMCET counselling 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the online counselling and choice filling procedure for admission to state-based colleges. Those who have cleared the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) result 2019 are eligible to appear for counselling sessions.

The counselling for rank 1 to 35000 has begun and will continue till July 28. For rank 35001 to 80000 the counselling process will be conducted from July 27 to 29 followed by rank 80001 to last rank holder the counselling will be conducted on July 31 to August 1. Candidates can change their options on August 2. The allotment list will be declared on August 4 after 6 pm at the official website apeamcet.nic.in.

The rank list consists of marks obtained in APEAMCET and class 12 marks. The APSCHE had postponed the EAMCET counselling twice earlier, so as to allow the candidates to update their marks after revision under the compartment or supplementary exams.

APEAMCET counselling 2019: How to apply

Candidates can exercise options, implying, can select college and courses they wish to join and arrange them in the order of priority. Based on choice and rank both, the sets will be allotted to make the choice, candidates will have to follow the procedure –

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on processing fee payment online, make payment

Step 3: Wait for a while and check the status of payment and verified documents

Step 4: If status if not eligible, connect with helpline numbers to resolve the issue

Step 5: For those who are verified, take a print out

Step 6: Generate a password using mobile or email

Step 7: Fill the form, correct if any wrong information

Step 8: Save password and log-out

APEAMCET counselling 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay a processing fee of Rs 1200; for reserved category candidates the same is Rs 600.

Candidates can connect with the helpline numbers at 7995645692 / 7995845619 / 8688896062 / 8688889464 or convenerapeamcet2019@gmail.com.

A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the counselling process. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.