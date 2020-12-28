AP EAMCET 2020: Web Options entry commences today, check details

APEAMCET 2020: The online web option entry will be available from December 28 to 29 at apeamcet.nic.in.

APEAMCET 2020: Candidates who have qualified AP EAMCET and participated in the counselling process can now submit their APEAMCET web options on the official website. The online web options entry will be available from December 28 to 29 at apeamcet.nic.in for students who have secured rank 1 to 60,000.

Other rank holders can submit their online web option on December 31. The facility to exercise fresh or change of options will be open on January 1. The allotment list will be released on January 3, as per the official notice.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

The certificate verification of candidates whose data is incomplete will begin from December 29. The candidates belong to a special category can visit Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada, on December 29 for the verification process.

The eligible EAMCET candidates can take admission to engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, PharmaD courses.

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Andhra Pradesh.