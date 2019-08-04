APEAMCET 2019 allotment list released, how to check

APEAMCET allotment list 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) has released the allotment list for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019. The candidates who appeared in the counselling process can check the college wise merit list through the official website- apeamcet.nic.in.

Advertising

The APSCHE had postponed the EAMCET counselling twice earlier, so as to allow the candidates to update their marks after revision under the compartment or supplementary exams.

APEAMCET allotment list released: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the provisional allotment list

Step 3: Select college and branch

Step 4: The list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, a total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the counselling process. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.