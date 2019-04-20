AP EAMCET 2019 begins tomorrow: Check how to attempt online exam, important instructions

AP EAMCET 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education (AP SCHE) is all set to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) tomorrow. The entrance exam for admission to Andhra Pradesh based colleges will be conducted through computer-based mode. The AP EAMCET for engineering will be conducted on April 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2019 while for agriculture-related courses, the test will be held on April 23 and 24, 2019.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts every day; the morning shift will begin at 10 am and conclude by 1 and afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Tens and thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the exam. Here is a list of instructions that can help you have an edge over others –

Beginning exam: The exam will be conducted in a computer-based manner or in CBT format. Candidates will be given password around 10 minutes before the exam starting timing. One has to log-in using the password. Instructions will be displayed, read them carefully. Just like any other exam, use this time to read the instructions carefully, you will not be allowed to read question paper ahead of time. The exam attempt will begin at the same time for every candidate

How to attempt?: In most computer-based test candidates get confused between ‘save and next’ and ‘review and next’. In EAMCET as well, candidates will have to face these two options while attempting the exam. After selecting the question one has to answer, selecting the right option, click on ‘save and next’ to make your answer saved and then the next question will be displayed. In case of ‘mark review and next,’ it is supposed that you would want to revisit your answer, however, in case a candidate leaves the answer at reviewing option and time is over, the answer marked will be considered.

Documents needed: Candidates are required to bring a print out of the AP EAMCET hall ticket, original ID proof, and passport-sized photographs along with them to the exam hall for security and checking purposes. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without undergoing the frisking and checking process.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada – the exam conducting institute is expected to declare the AP EAMCET 2019 result on May 1, 2019 after which counselling processes will begin.