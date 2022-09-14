scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

AP TET 2022 Result releasing today: Here’s how to check

APTET 2022 Result: AP TET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidates for appointment as a teacher for Classes 1 to 8.

APTET 2022, AP TET 2022Candidates can visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in for more information. (Represenetational image/file)

AP TET Result 2022: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP TET Result 2022 today i.e. September 14, 2022 . The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test results can be checked by the candidates on the official website of APTET- aptet.apcfss.in.

Read |UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Exam city intimation slip releasing today; how to download

Upon clearing the exam, candidates would be awarded the AP TET Certificate, which has a validity of a lifetime.

APTET Result 2022: How to Download

Step 1-Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2-Click on the link that reads ‘APTET Result 2022′ on the homepage.

DOB(dd/mm/yyyy), and Verification Code.

Step 4-The AP TET Result will be show on the screen.

Step 5- Download and take a printout of it for further use and reference.

The objective of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is to match up to the National Standards and benchmark of quality of teachers in the recruitment process in alignment with the guidelines laid down by the National Council for Teacher Education, NCTE. This examination is a Computer Based Test (CBT) and is organised across all 13 districts of the state.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:22:38 am
