AP TET 2026 results released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; check steps to download

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 result today, September 13, on its official website.
Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 can check their results online from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in using their login credentials or through WhatsApp. The final APTET 2026 answer key has also been released along with the result.
The AP TET 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from August 5 to August 14 and on August 16, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on August 24, following which candidates were allowed to raise objections.
AP TET 2026: How to download scorecards?
Candidates can follow these steps to download their AP TET 2026 result from the official website.
— Visit the official AP TET website – tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
— Click on the AP TET 2026 result link.
— Enter the required credentials, such as the hall ticket number and date of birth.
— Submit the details.
— The AP TET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
— Download and save the result for future reference.
In addition to the official website, candidates can also access their results through the WhatsApp number 9552300009.The scorecard contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks and qualifying status.
APTET is a state-level examination conducted by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, for candidates who want to become teachers in the state. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II, with Paper I conducted for the primary stage and Paper II for the elementary stage.
As announced by the Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Lokesh through a post on X, this year, the total pass percentage for in-service teachers is 51% and for regular aspirants is 47%.