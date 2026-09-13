AP TET 2026 results released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; check steps to download

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 result today, September 13, on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh TET 2026 can check their results online from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in using their login credentials or through WhatsApp. The final APTET 2026 answer key has also been released along with the result.

The AP TET 2026 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from August 5 to August 14 and on August 16, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on August 24, following which candidates were allowed to raise objections.

AP TET 2026: How to download scorecards?