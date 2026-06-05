AP TET 2026 notification out; apply at cse.ap.gov.in by July 5

AP TET 2026 notification: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 notification on the official website of APCSE at cse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can fill out and submit their applications by July 5, 2026, with an application fee of Rs 1,000 for each paper.
The AP TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools across the state. Paper I is designed for aspirants who wish to teach students in Classes 1 to 5 at the primary level, while Paper II is for those seeking teaching roles in upper primary classes, covering Classes 6 to 8.
Step 1: Visit the official website at cse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the Apply Online link on the homepage
Step 3: Register with basic details and create login credentials
Step 4: Log in and fill out educational qualifications and choose the paper
Step 5: Upload a photograph and signature and submit the form
Step 6: Complete fee payment through the payment gateway
Step 7: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference
The exam will be administered in a computer-based format, with each paper lasting 150 minutes. The examination will take place in two shifts daily – the morning session from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The exam is scheduled to be held from August 5 to 21, 2026, with results expected on September 15.
To qualify in AP TET, candidates must secure the minimum marks prescribed for their respective categories. Candidates belonging to the Open Category (OC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are required to score at least 60 per cent, or 90 marks.
For candidates from the Backwards Classes (BC) category, the qualifying threshold is 50 per cent, or 75 marks. Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen categories must obtain a minimum of 40 per cent, or 60 marks.