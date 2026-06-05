AP TET 2026 notification out; apply at cse.ap.gov.in by July 5

AP TET 2026 notification: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 notification on the official website of APCSE at cse.ap.gov.in. Candidates can fill out and submit their applications by July 5, 2026, with an application fee of Rs 1,000 for each paper.

The AP TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in schools across the state. Paper I is designed for aspirants who wish to teach students in Classes 1 to 5 at the primary level, while Paper II is for those seeking teaching roles in upper primary classes, covering Classes 6 to 8.