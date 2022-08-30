scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

APTET 2022 Answer key to be released tomorrow: Steps to download

he AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to August 21,in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 to 5 pm.

APTET, APTET answer key, APTET 2022 answer keyCandidates can stay updated by visiting the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.(Representational image/ unsplash.com)

APTET 2022 Answer key: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP TET 2022 answer key tomorrow i.e. August 31, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test answer key will be available at the official site of APTET on aptet.apcfss.in.

Read |AP TET 2022 Response sheet released; here’s how to download

The objection window will be available between September 1 and September 7. Based on the objections received, the final answer key will be released on September 12. The result will be declared on September 14, 2022.

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1- Go to the official site of APTET on aptet.apcfss.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Step 2- Tap on AP TET 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Step 3- Fill the login credentials and tap on submit.

Step 4- Your answer key will show on the screen.

Step 5- Check the answer key and download the page.

Advertisement

Step 6- Take a print out of the same for future use and references.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to August 21,in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APTET. For more information candidates can visit the official website-aptet.apcfss.in.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 05:59:33 pm
Next Story

Nobody can fill Jhulan Goswami’s shoes, her passion for cricket is unmatched: Harmanpreet Kaur

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

Watch: Rafts on Bengaluru streets after heavy rain

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

On plea over slaughterhouse closure, Gujarat HC says 'can restrain yourself...’

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Stalin invites Kejriwal to launch of three educational projects in Tamil Nadu

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Last handful of fish: Crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith's indulgent and bold work

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement