APTET 2022 Answer key to be released tomorrow: Steps to download

APTET 2022 Answer key: Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will announce AP TET 2022 answer key tomorrow i.e. August 31, 2022. The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test answer key will be available at the official site of APTET on aptet.apcfss.in.

The objection window will be available between September 1 and September 7. Based on the objections received, the final answer key will be released on September 12. The result will be declared on September 14, 2022.

AP TET 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1- Go to the official site of APTET on aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2- Tap on AP TET 2022 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Step 3- Fill the login credentials and tap on submit.

Step 4- Your answer key will show on the screen.

Step 5- Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6- Take a print out of the same for future use and references.

The AP TET 2022 exam was conducted from August 6 to August 21,in Computer Based Test in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APTET. For more information candidates can visit the official website-aptet.apcfss.in.