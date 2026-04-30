AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Class 10 results to be declared today

Along with the official website, the AP SSC results will also be available at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Class Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will be releasing the class 10 exam results today at 11 am. Once the SSC results are released, students can check their marks at the official website – results.bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the official website, the AP SSC results will also be available at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.

The AP SSC class 10 exam was conducted between March 16 and April 1, 2026. The result will be announced by Minister Lokesh Nara and other officials through a press conference. The SSC results can also be checked at the ‘LEAP’ mobile app.

Story continues below this ad The SSC examinations concluded on April 2, with a total of 6,40,916 students appearing across the state. This included 6,22,074 regular candidates and 18,842 private candidates. Among the examinees, 3,28,652 were boys, and 3,12,264 were girls. To ensure that there was fairness throughout the exam, the Chief Secretary issued directives to district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to make sure that the exam. No mobile phones were allowed inside the exam centres, apart from those that belonged to the Chief Superintendent. The district collectors and SPs were asked to hold meetings in district-level with officials from the education and other department which is relevant, to coordinate the efforts. Live Updates Apr 30, 2026 06:20 AM IST AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: How to check To check the result for class 10 go to the official link of BSEAP, and then click on results at homepage. After that, click on SSC Public Service Examination Result 2026, and enter the details as required. Click on submit and the result will be available on screen. Download and save it for future reference. Apr 30, 2026 06:15 AM IST AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: State's application to check results Students can also check their results via 'MantraMitra' Whatsapp service or the 'Leap; mobile application Apr 30, 2026 06:12 AM IST AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: Where to check ? Students can access their AP SSC Result 2026 on the following official portals once the results are declared --bse.ap.gov.in --results.bse.ap.gov.in --LEAP App --DigiLocker --Education.indianexpress.com Apr 30, 2026 06:10 AM IST AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The AP SSC exams 2026 were held from March 16 to April 2, 2026. Apr 30, 2026 06:08 AM IST AP SSC 10th Results 2026 Live Updates: AP SSC results today The wait is almost over! The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is set to announce the Class 10 (SSC) Public Examination results at 11:00 AM today AP SSC result link will be active at 11 am Last year, the AP Class 10 results were announced on April 23, and the exam was held between March 17 and March 31. The overall pass percentage achieved by the board was 81.14 per cent. A total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the SSC exam, out of which 4,98,585 students passed. The pass percentage between boys and girls was 84.09 per cent and 78.31 per cent, respectively. The best performing district was Parvathipuram Manyam with 93.90 per cent, while the least performing district was Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

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