AP SSC Results 2026: Advanced supplementary exam dates out, reverification process to start from May 1

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, on April 30, 2026, announced the results of the SSC Public Examinations conducted from March 16 to April 2. Students can check their results for the examination at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the official website, the AP SSC results will also be available at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.
This year, a total of 6,18,131 regular candidates appeared for the exams, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.25%.
Girls once again outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 87.90%, which is 5.22 percentage points higher than the 82.68% recorded by boys. As many as 2,161 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, reflecting strong institutional performance across the state.
At the district level, Parvathipuram Manyam emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 96.07%, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 57.12%.
Following the declaration of results, the board has opened applications for recounting and reverification from May 1 (10 am) to May 7 (11 pm). Students can apply online through their respective school headmasters by paying Rs 500 per subject for recounting and Rs 1,000 per subject for reverification.
The Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026 are scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 4. The detailed schedule will be announced soon. Candidates can pay the examination fee without a late fee between May 1 and May 9, while a late fee of Rs 50 will be applicable for payments made from May 10 to May 25.