AP SSC Results 2026: Advanced supplementary exam dates out, reverification process to start from May 1

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, on April 30, 2026, announced the results of the SSC Public Examinations conducted from March 16 to April 2. Students can check their results for the examination at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the official website, the AP SSC results will also be available at the IE Education portal. Click here for the direct link.

AP SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Check Here

This year, a total of 6,18,131 regular candidates appeared for the exams, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.25%.

Girls once again outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 87.90%, which is 5.22 percentage points higher than the 82.68% recorded by boys. As many as 2,161 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, reflecting strong institutional performance across the state.