AP SSC pending exams in July, check schedule

BSEAP revised date sheet released (File Photo) BSEAP revised date sheet released (File Photo)

AP SSC exam dates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the date sheet for class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Exam date sheet. The pending exams for the Andhra Pradesh students would begin from July 10. The exam dates are common for regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates.

The exams will be held in one shift – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. While three hours will be given to candidates to write the exam, 15 minutes will be for reading the question paper. In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Education minister Adimulapu Suresh informed that exams will be held amid social distancing guidelines and the number of exam centres has been increased.

The SSC exam, as per the BSEAP, will be held even on public holidays including Sundays to ensure the exams end on time and the result is also released timely. Over 6.39 lakh students were to appear for the SSC exam.

The exams were scheduled to be held on March 23 but were postponed due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Schools have been shut since mid-March.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd