AP SSC, Inter supplementary exams cancelled, all students promoted

AP SSC, inter supplementary exams 2020: The government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to cancel the SSC and intermediate first, second year supplementary exams. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced that the government has taken this decision due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that considering the health of the students, the state government has decided to cancel the exam. “We have tried our best to conduct the SSC examinations from July 10 and also made changes to the exam pattern to reduce the exposure for the students.”

Over 6.39 lakh students were to appear for the SSC exam that was scheduled from July 10. The exam was to held on March 23 but was postponed due to the lockdown.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also instructed to promote the students without exams. The minister further said that the SSC students will be graded as per merit and the results will be announced soon. The students who failed in intermediate first, second year exams will also be promoted without exams.

The inter result was declared on June 12, and a total of 59 per cent students cleared the first year exam, while 63 per cent became successful in second year exam.

