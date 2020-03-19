AP SSC Hall Ticket 2020 released: How to download

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2020 released. Representational image/ file AP SSC Hall Ticket 2020 released. Representational image/ file

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the hall ticket for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 examination. The students can download the hall ticket through the websites- bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

Over 6 lakh students will appear for the AP SSC exam that will begin from March 31.

There will be a different set of question papers for each subject. If any student attempts answers to a wrong set of question paper as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official release. Candidates who appear at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.

AP SSC hall tickets 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Quick links’, click on SSC hall ticket link

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, select your district, school and enter your name and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate. Last year, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed.

Meanwhile, Telangana Board has already released the SSC hall ticket on March 12 and the candidates can download it from the official website.

