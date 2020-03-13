AP SSC Hall Ticket 2020: Check update on release date and time

AP SSC will begin from March 31. Representational Image/ file AP SSC will begin from March 31. Representational Image/ file

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is likely to release the hall ticket for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 examination next week. “A total of 6,75,240 students will appear for their SSC exam that will begin from March 31. We are trying to upload it by March 23, a week before the commencement of the examination,” a board official mentioned.

AP SSC was earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 23 however it got postponed. All those students who will be appearing for their class 10 exam can download the admit card from the official website- bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC hall ticket will also be available at manabadi.com.

There will be a different set of question papers for each subject. If any student attempts answers to a wrong set of question paper as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official release. Candidates who appear at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.

AP SSC hall tickets 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Quick links’, click on SSC hall ticket link

Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, select your district, school and enter your name and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Download hall ticket’

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate. Last year, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed.

Meanwhile, Telangana Board has already released the SSC hall ticket on March 12 and the candidates can download it from the official website.

