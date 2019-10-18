AP SSC exams: New paper pattern introduced from 2020

AP SSC exams 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has decided to make a change in the paper pattern of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The class 10 examinations will be conducted in March and the dates will be announced soon.

Advertising

The board has decided to set questions comprising conceptual understanding and aptitude. “The decision was taken in a board meeting conducted earlier this month to move away from rote learning and evaluate students on the basis of conceptual understanding,” informed an official from AP SSC.

The question paper will comprise four sections — objective type, very short answer type questions, short notes and essay type questions.

IN VIDEO | Board exams: How to deal with stress over exam results

Advertising

The paper will be for 100 marks and for a duration of 2 hours 45 minutes, including 15 minutes for reading.

There will be a different set of question papers for each subject. If any student attempts answers to a wrong set of question papers as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled. Candidates who appear at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.

The commission will announce the dates of examinations in December, and the admit card will be available at the website bseap.org in March.