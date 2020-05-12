AP SSC exams 2020 to be conducted in July: Education Minister

AP SSC exams 2020 will be conducted in July. Image source: Representational image/ file AP SSC exams 2020 will be conducted in July. Image source: Representational image/ file

AP SSC exams 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will conduct the SSC, class 10 examinations in July. Education minister Adimulapu Suresh told indianexpress.com, “We are planning to conduct the SSC examinations in July. The dates will be announced taking note of the lockdown restrictions.”

BSEAP has been asked to increase the exam centres, and it will be conducted maintaining the social distancing guidelines. “The students will be made to sit at least one metre away to ensure social distancing as coronavirus can spread through community and human transfer,” the education minister said.

READ | Andhra Pradesh to promote students of Class 6 to 9

The candidates can appear in the examination with the old hall tickets. There will be options to download fresh admit card, once the examination dates released, the minister informed.

A total of 6,39,022 students have applied to appear for the SSC, class 10 examinations. The exams were scheduled to be held on March 23 but were further postponed to March 31, and was cancelled further owing to lockdown.

READ | Telangana Inter results to be announced by mid-June

Meanwhile, the evaluation process of the board intermediate examination has been started. The results of class 10 examinations are expected to be announced in June.

Over 10.17 lakh students applied to appear in the intermediate examinations, with 5.10 lakh for the 1st year, and 5.17 lakh for the 2nd year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd