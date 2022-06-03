Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 result 2022: Date and time announced

AP board Class 10 results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the result declaration date and time for SSC or Class 10 board exams 2022. The result will be released on June 4 at 11 am via press conference. Once declared, students can check their scores at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022. The examinations were held from 9:30 am and continued till 12:45 pm. Earlier the board exams were scheduled to be conducted between May 2 to May 13 but the exam dates were changed by the board. However, the reason was not mentioned.

Last year, the board examinations were cancelled due to the rising number of COVID cases. A total number of 6,29,981 students registered and appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent. Boys and girls both were at 100 per cent.